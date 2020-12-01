GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Want free tacos for half a year?
Mr Mesquite Taqueria is planning to open a new location in Gilbert on Dec. 12. To celebrate the eighth location in the Valley, the first 250 people in line will receive free tacos for six months straight (one taco per week for six months).
Mr Mesquite Taqueria’s newest location is at Gilbert and Williams Field roads at the Chandler/Gilbert border. The restaurant is known for tacos, burritos, protein bowls and quesadillas. The franchise first opened in 2015.