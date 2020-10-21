Royals' Revenge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A movie filmed in Chandler and Seligman will make a local debut at Harkins Theatres on Friday.

“Royals' Revenge" is a movie about a cattle baron running for governor and four siblings setting out a quest of revenge for the death of their family. It was filmed at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler and Sunset Ranch in Seligman.

Ed Vanderlee, owner of Roughrider Total Entertainment and Pat McMahon, Arizona TV and Radio icon, both make appearances in the film. Click here to watch the movie trailer.

The movie can be seen at Harkins Theatres in Phoenix, Yuma, Tucson, Flagstaff and Prescott Valley. Click HERE for showtimes. The film has also been selected to play at Main Street Theaters throughout the Midwest.

 

