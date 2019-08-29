PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday's powerful monsoon storm flooded out a homeless artist's makeshift studio underneath the overpass at Interstate 17 and Greenway Road.
We first introduced you to Reggie Williams back in March. The struggling artist never asks for money but will accept donations in the form of cash, food and art supplies.
Most paintings Williams ends up giving away.
"Like, if you know that's Orion's belt, or if you know this artist," Williams said, pointing to one painting, "then I'll give it to ya, 'cuz I can tell you like it."
Williams' goal is to get out of the elements and get his own studio after moving to Arizona from Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
But Thursday, he suffered another setback.
"Well, first the wind came in, and I thought it was gonna be a sand storm," Williams said. "And right after the rain followed."
There's a pump station at the overpass, but ADOT says it just couldn't keep up with all the water.
Williams tried to grab what he could, but in minutes, most of his supplies and artwork were floating away.
"They're just water-logged. And they're ruined," Williams said.
So it's back to the drawing board for Williams.
"Some of them weren't that good anyway," Williams said, laughing.
And once again, this artist will have to start with a blank canvas.
"At this point in my life, I'm used to my things being washed away," Williams said.