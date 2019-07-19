CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A mock training exercise at Chandler Regional Medical Center helped educate leaders from the community on the dangers on Valley roads.
[WATCH: Mock training event in Chandler shows impact of real-life car crashes]
Last year there were 916 deadly crashes in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
That’s one reason why first responders and doctors teamed up Friday afternoon.
“Motor vehicle crashes are the most common [kind of trauma] we see,” Dr. Charles Hu told Arizona’s Family. “Especially in younger populations under 40 years of age.”
Aarjav Pandya, 18, played the victim in Friday's mock training event. He says some of his friends from high school have been in accidents and that Friday’s training was eye-opening.
“It was a really cool experience… being brought in here with all the stress that’s involved, all of the people around you at all times; from the trauma doctors to the nurses,” Pandya said.
The training exercise was also used as a way to show other leaders from the community what doctors and first responders deal with on a daily basis.
