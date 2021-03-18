PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The daughter of beloved actor Michael Landon is searching for a piece of her childhood, and she believes it's somewhere in Arizona. When Cheryl Landon was 13, they took a trip to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
"Dad was touring the Bonanza tours, and we were in Houston, and we got invited to meet the original astronauts," Cheryl said.
It was there that Cheryl received the gift of a lifetime: a personalized plaque signed by five of America's heroes.
"John Glen, Alan Shepherd, Wally Schirra, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong," Cheryl said.
She hung onto that souvenir from their treasured trip until it was stolen five years ago while Cheryl lived in Phoenix.
"The burglary happened with a friend I was trying to help. He was a vet, and he had serious PTSD. I can't fault him because he wasn't of the right mind," Cheryl said.
According to Cheryl, her friend pawned the plaque off. However, she was eventually able to hunt it down.
"The pawnshop manager found the plaque, took it off the shelf, put it in her office for safekeeping," Cheryl said.
But then health issues flared up from an old car accident, and by the time she recovered, she'd lost track of the plaque again when the pawnshop was sold.
"They changed all the records, and that led me to the Maricopa Sheriffs," Cheryl said.
Cheryl contacted MCSO, though, after an exhaustive search, the agency is now running out of leads.
"I'm asking the Arizonians to please help me locate this," Cheryl said.
Cheryl is offering a cash reward for anyone who can find it and has requested they email her at findnasaplaque@gmail.com.
She doesn't have a picture of the plaque but says it's very distinct and that the autographs are made out to her.
"It's just a square with five headshots, three on the top, two on the bottom, clear perma-sealed, and it's one of a kind," Cheryl said.
The hope of being reunited with a one-of-a-kind artifact with a backstory that's just as unique.
"It would mean a lot," Cheryl said. "One of my greatest hopes [is] to hand [it] down to my son and my grandbabies."