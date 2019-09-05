MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Goodwill find turned into a treasure hunt after a woman bought a motorcyclist's vest covered patches and pins, each of them revealing a little more about who once wore it.
"There was a U.S. Army patch with a skull and crossbones," Cheryl Rose said. "He has the Harley patch on there and Arizona, Montana, Minneosta."
[WATCH: "It has all his history ..."]
Rose bought the vest at a Goodwill for $9.99 because she's a collector.
"I collect lapel pins, and I was looking at those lapel pins and drooling," Rose explained. "As I'm coming home, I thought, 'I cannot take one pin off of that vest.' It just felt wrong, and it's just somebody's collection."
She posted pictures of the XL leather vest on Facebook, hoping someone would know where to start looking or maybe know where some of the pins or patches came from.
"It's just a big mystery, and we're putting the clues together, and we figured out he's a veteran, he's Native American, he's sober," Rose said.
She said she's hoping a family member or old friend will hear about the vest and want it back.
"I just don't feel right keeping it. It needs to be with somebody that knows him. It has all his history, places he's gone, things he's done," Rose said. "It is not just a vest. This is somebody's life. This is somebody's love. He loved his motorcycle, he loved to travel, he liked to go to these events, he loved the Lord, and he didn't drink."
Rose said, for now, the vest will stand guard at her front door.
"It's a very special thing, and it's not right that it's not with the person that it should be with," said Rose.