MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Air Force veteran found his therapy in the most unexpected place -- crafting. Inside David Lund's garage workshop, the veteran feels peace.
"It saved my life," said Lund. The Mesa man's journey here was not easy. He deployed twice to Iraq while serving in the military. "We did get mortared quite often. They would just shoot mortars at us all the time. There were explosions, things like that."
Hardship followed, and Lund says doctors diagnosed him with PTSD and depression.
"There were some moments where I was drinking, and I thought about harming myself," said Lund. "I struggled with it just back and forth."
He discovered a unique kind of therapy through crafting. Lund started making rings, and that became the best treatment he ever got.
"I don't know where I'd be if I had never gotten into this," said Lund. "It kind of scares me too because who knows if I would have gotten back into drinking a lot or worse."
Three years ago, Lund launched Excalibur Rings. He quit his job in December and started making the rings full time. Lund calls it his hobby turned into hope. He spends a lot of time in the garage with his wife, crafting that hope and inspiring others to find peace, even if it comes through an unexpected hobby, like ring making.
"Things can get better," said Lund. "Everyone has their way of dealing with what they're struggling with."