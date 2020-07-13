Mesa students design gear for astronauts to wear on moon

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The NASA WEAR challenge, is a nationwide challenge for middle and high school students to design wearable technology.

"The point of the project is to protect astronauts from solar flares while in deep space travel" said Chole Stenmark, a student at Red Mountain High School [RMHS].

The biotech club and the engineering club at RMHS started working with NASA back in January.

"They run their own meetings, schedule their own meetings, build their own prototype, design it. They've taken this, and run with it well beyond what we expected" said Adam Middleton, an engineering teacher at RMHS.

The students made it through round one of the challenges, and then COVID-19 hit.

"COVID made us learn a lot of skills. We've had a lot of video chats. Each of our students in the team took on a part of the prototype and we're working on it at home," said Katy Gazda, a biotech teacher at RMHS.

The student’s biggest problem was not having access to their lab at school.

"Obviously, what's happening right now really kind of limited our ability to work together, collaborate and get some things done. But we've managed to really utilize it by advancing our ability to use things online, such as computer aided design to create 3D models, which will further help to increase testing in certain areas" said Marcus Gusman, a student at RMHS.

The biotech club took on the challenge of designing a protective, multi-purpose garment.

"Kind of like a suit, but not like full body? It covers the neck, and it goes on like halfway through-- like the proxy of the femur, because we used to protect the vulnerable parts as well" said Stenmark.

The engineering club took on designing protective head gear.

"It's slim -- detachable. It has multiple layers. So it has one that covers the back of the head, one that wraps around here, and then one that covers the front, and it's clear so that astronauts can breathe" said Guzman.

The students are now waiting to see if they will be one of the top 10 teams and get a chance to present their prototypes to NASA at the Johnson Space Center.

"Amazing to think that we are being a part of this new generation of people who are working towards getting to Mars. We're only children right now” said Stenmark.

"'Proud' is not enough of a word to help understand what these kids have done and how much I admire them. And I'm inspired by them from it," said Gazda.