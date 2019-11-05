MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa Police detective is helping the less fortunate with a special donation drive.
Detective Angel Rea is behind "Bags for Buddies," a drive that collects sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless. He reached out to Coleman Manufacturing, which makes camping supplies, for a possible donation. The company donated 50 sleeping bags. Rea also reached out to a Mesa Walmart, and the manager there donated $1,000 to "Bags for Buddies."
"The unfortunate part is the homeless are out on the street. They sleep on the ground. They sleep in parks. Things that we, for the most part, take for granted — a warm bed, a blanket, a comforter — they have none of it," Rea said in an article on Mesa's website.
He's hoping more people donate sleeping bags and blankets, so the homeless are warm this winter.
"Bottom line, they're humans. They're struggling or just down on their luck, but they still have needs," said Rea.
For those who want to donate, they can drop off sleeping bags and blankets during business hours, Monday through Thursday, at the Fiesta Patrol Division or the Paz De Cristo Outreach Center in Mesa.