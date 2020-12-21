MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa nonprofit that helps foster families is in need of volunteers.

"Sometimes we might get 10 or 20, and then sometimes we may not have any," said Anika Robinson, one of the founders and president of ASA Now.

ASA Now provides everything from clothing and supplies to extracurricular activities and life skill classes to foster children and their families. Robinson says the need for help is greater than ever this year.

"So last year we served close to 5,000 children in care, and this year we've already gone to 10,000," Robinson said.

Monday, volunteers at ASA Now were hard at work, setting up an event to provide a little socially-distanced holiday cheer to groups of foster kids.

"They're just going to be able to be loved on today. And loved by people that care," said Cierra Faccone, an ASA Now volunteer.

Faccone knows all about the importance of events like the Christmas celebration -- she's been through the foster care system.

"It's good to give back to kids and just hope that they get to feel just a little bit of the love that people have for them, and know that they are wanted," Faccone said.

ASA Now is looking for volunteers to wrap presents, help out with food distribution, or simply help out around the community center.

Those who volunteer say that just a little time can make a big difference for some deserving kids.

"They get to feel like, the love of strangers and see the good in society," Faccone said.