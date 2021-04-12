MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa convenience store that has hard-to-find sodas and snacks is being propelled into social media stardom. Pop's Exotic Sodas and Snacks is using TikTok challenges to bring customers to their door.
It's an unassuming building. "A hole in the wall," said owner Michael Minnis. One that's easy to miss. But once you get inside, you'll know the business pushes boundaries. "I try to find exotic snacks and sodas from around the world," said Minnis.
Minnis also shoots TikTok challenges of people eating what most people won't. "It smells disgusting," said one customer as he he prepares to eat a fermented duck egg layered with reaper blood, the hottest pepper in the world. The challenges originally done just to pass the time soon went viral, with some videos landing more than half a million views. "I'm super surprised," said Minnis. It's translated into real world cash. "The past two and a half months ever since I've been on TikTok, business has quadrupled," said Minnis. So what's next for Pop's? "Keep bringing in good content," said Minnis. "Keep bringing in snacks and sodas from around the world."
Pop's Exotic Sodas & Snacks is located at 423 N. Country Club Dr. Ste 4, Mesa, Arizona 85201. That's near the intersection of Country Club and University drives.