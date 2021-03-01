PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa Fire and Medical Department firefighters and Native Air Ambulance turned a terrible day into a dream come true for a Mesa 3-year-old Monday.
"He loves fire trucks," said 3-year-old Mack Porter's mom, Dani.
Back in January, doctors diagnosed Mack with cancer.
"He has anaplastic large cell lymphoma, and he is stage 3," said Dani.
Monday, on his third birthday, he had chemo, so Mesa firefighters stepped in to make his morning a little easier.
Fire crews picked Mack up and showed him the fire truck. Dressed in a fire suit, Mack might be the youngest and cutest firefighter ever to wear the uniform. Crews drove him to a Native Air helicopter.
Family and friends sent him off to the hospital with a cake pop and a little birthday celebration. Mack smiled and enjoyed exploring his rides. It's a memory his mom treasures.
"In the hospital, it's hard to have moments where he feels that way," said Dani. "Any moments right now that are joy-filled for him just are really big for me. He's a really happy kid. His smile is just something I know has caught a lot of the attention of different people."
Mack's family is asking for prayers.
"Life is hard sometimes, but it gives people tangible opportunities to serve people and be good," said Dani.