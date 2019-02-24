PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meow Wolf is teaming up with True North Studio to bring a new hotel and interactive arts venue to downtown Phoenix.
The Santa Fe, New Mexico-based arts and entertainment announced on Friday the new exhibition and hotel that will be at Roosevelt Row.
The project will also have a 75,000-square-foot exhibition area that will include a 10,000-square-foot music and performance venue.
The hotel will have 400 rooms, and local artists will design them in ways that explore "all forms of overnight experiences, including faux-glamping, capsule rooms, communal hostel environments, absurd luxury suites," organizers said.
“Guests are always asking about staying overnight inside of our House of Eternal Return project in Santa Fe, so doing an intertwined exhibition and hotel just made sense to us,” said CEO and co-founder Vince Kadlubek in a statement.
The hotel and art venue will be located at 811 through 817 N. Third Street.
Meow Wolf champions otherness, weirdness, challenging norms, radical inclusion and the power of creativity to change the world, according to their website.
