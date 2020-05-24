MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you take a look inside Freya Abraham's home in Maricopa, you can see her hard work on display. There are medals and awards for academics and extracurricular activities.
Last Thursday, on the day of her high school graduation, the 17-year-old found out she earned prestigious national recognition. She was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar and is one of only 161 in the country, and one of three in Arizona.
“It’s a blessing,” Abraham said. “I didn't expect it. It means so much to me. And I think it also means a lot to all the people who have helped me, like in high school. My teachers, my family, our church here.”
Abraham applied to be nominated for the honor in January. Typically, she would get to go to Washington, D.C. to meet the president. Because of coronavirus, there won’t be a traditional ceremony, she said. It is run by the U.S. Department of Education, which says on it's website this is one of the highest honors in the country for high schoolers. Read more about it here.
Abraham went to Maricopa High School and wants this to be a reminder to everyone in her small community what’s possible.
“We’re growing, and there’s a lot of potential for different people. So, I think it’s just a reminder of what everyone can do,” she said. “You just got to keep working for it.”
Abraham also wants to thank her teachers, club teachers, choir and church for making her who she is today.
“My faith is very important to me, and my beliefs,” Abraham said. “I want to work in healthcare. I want to give more opportunities to people. I want to give people better lives.”
She will be heading to the University of Arizona in Tucson in the fall.
The other Arizona teens who were honored include Rithvik Reddy Musuku from BASIS Chandler and Jake Okun from Desert Mountain High School.