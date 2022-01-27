PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - A new update in the murder case of a Valley teenager – a new county will take on the prosecution. Prosecutors say Kiera Bergman's boyfriend killed her three years ago and left her body in the desert near Buckeye.

The case against him fell apart over a technicality, setting him free. Now, with a second trial set to begin, there's another delay. The murder case is being moved out of Maricopa County over what's been described as "complications." The Pinal County Attorney's Office will now prosecute the case.

"I think there's a special place in h**l for someone like him," said Braydee Bragg, Kiera's sister.

Braydee had harsh words for her sister's ex-boyfriend after living without her big sister for three and a half years. Kiera's murder made national headlines, and evidence gave officials enough reason to charge Jon Clark with 2nd-degree murder in 2018. But in March of 2020, the case was dismissed without prejudice due to the state's failure to disclose silent witness records. Even though the case was re-filed a couple of months later, Jon Clark has been free ever since.

"He's out there living the life that Kiera should be living," said Braydee.

The trial was supposed to begin shortly, but now this new hurdle.

Kiera's mom Kiersten Bragg said the Maricopa County Attorney's Office informed them last week that because of complications with a former attorney on Kiera's case, Maricopa County can no longer take the case to trial. Now, the Pinal County Attorney's Office confirmed it's agreed to take the case.

"As much as I want it over with, and I just want everything to be done, I want them to have as much time as they need to go over everything," said Kiersten Bragg.

Kiera Bergman's family take her ashes home the day before Thanksgiving In a season of gifts, bags and boxes, the Bragg family picked up a box they never wanted, yet have been desperately waiting for.

And that's what Pinal County is requesting too. Their spokesperson said Thursday because of the case's complexity, they've requested a continuance until roughly early summer and are waiting on the judge's ruling. Kiersten and Braydee hope the pain of waiting longer will pay off in the end.

"I would be devastated if we went to trial, we got a conviction, and then his side tried to appeal something and come back, and then we have to go through everything again," said Kiersten.

"I'm hoping that this year it will go to trial," said Braydee.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case or give Arizona's Family details on what the "complications" were that were enough to ask another county to take this on. No word on when the judge will rule on continuing this summer.