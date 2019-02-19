MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy is releasing an album of lullabies specifically for children with ADHD.
Deputy Bryan Wisda first created the music for his 11-year-old son, Cale, who has ADHD. Cale’s medication made it difficult for the boy to sleep.
“I was supposed to go to bed at 7 o’clock, and I didn’t go to bed until 1 o’clock,” Cale said, recalling an especially bad night.
Cale’s dad says the problems would most likely have persisted if it weren’t for a stroke of bad luck.
Three years ago, Wisda was working on the DUI Taskforce during Cinco De Mayo weekend. While he was on duty, Wisda was shot in the leg by a man who’d gotten a DUI at the checkpoint and returned with a weapon.
“I was the unlucky random target I guess,” Wisda said.
The incident left Wisda recovering from his injuries for several months. And with Wisda’s wife barring him from playing video games the whole time, he needed a hobby.
“I bought a guitar on Amazon.com for like 100 bucks,” Wisda said.
And as Wisda practiced, he realized that playing scales and random notes next to his son’s bed helped him fall asleep. Combined that with different tones, the lullabies worked even better.
“It’s really cool,” Cale said. “It is a little boring to watch sometimes.”
Then again, that’s sort of the point.
Now, parents and others can stream Wisda’s album of ADHD lullabies on Spotify and Apple Music. You can also buy a CD.
But for Wisda, another hope for Cale’s music.
“I think as he gets older, he’ll look back on it and know that he’s loved,” he said.
