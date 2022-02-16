PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man spent Wednesday climbing Piestewa Peak 10 times in a row, all while battling stage 4 lymphoma. He did it to raise awareness and money for his nonprofit, 2gether We Live, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"No matter what your diagnosis is, if your brain believes that you can beat it, then you will beat it. So I am here to prove to myself, more than anyone else, that can beat these stage 4 and that I will beat this lymphoma," said Timothy Bolen, the founder of 2gether We Live.

This is the third year in a row he's climbed Piestewa Peak as part of the Ten Summits challenge. "We are so blessed to be able to do these things," Bolen said.

Bolen climbed 11,000 feet of elevation. The total distance was 22 miles. He did this all while undergoing chemo. "I am feeling the effects of that, a little dizzy, a little weak but my brain says go. I am here to prove it more to myself and hopefully send a message," said Bolen. "Whatever that fight is that you have within yourself, it's a matter of truly believing you can overcome that.."

Tim's goal with Wednesday's climb is to raise nearly $5,000 for an adaptive chair that people with disabilities can use when they race in triathlons and other sporting events. You can donate here.

"Don't judge a book by its cover when you see somebody that has a disability," said Bolen. "With 2gother We Live, we embrace everybody with differences."