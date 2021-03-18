PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Miracle Mile, a stretch of McDowell road in between Seventh Street and SR 51, was once the premiere shopping destination of Phoenix in the 1940s and 1950s.
Today there are plans to bring back the Mile, and transform McDowell Road into the thriving district it once was.
"It just seemed like it was a fun time,” says Vanissa Young, the now co-owner of Lionetti’s Barber Supply, a business on 16th Street and McDowell Road. She recalls old pictures shown to her from the original owners in the Miracle Mile's heyday. “She said that it was very booming back then.”
“The Miracle Mile was the place to shop. It was the only shopping corridor in Phoenix,” said Michael Kelly, the Miracle Mile Corridor Coordinator for Trellis Affordable Housing. He says “things really started to turn south" when the City of Phoenix widened the road. That took away street parking and it also reduced the width of the sidewalks. Kelly says their goal is to remove one lane and add on street parking, as well as widen the sidewalk.
The revitalization effort is being funded by several grants and businesses including Banner Hospital, ASU and Wells Fargo.
"We could be such a dynamic, unified, cohesive district, said Young. She is hopeful the images of the past will be part of the future one day. "We want to be in a place where people are going up and down the street and say, 'Oh let's pop in.'"