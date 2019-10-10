PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Make-A-Wish Arizona will host its 2019 Make-A-Wish Arizona Walk For Wishes on Sunday, November 3 at the Phoenix Zoo.
This year’s event will have a family-friendly route through the Phoenix Zoo, as well as some special wish moments during the event.
“We are excited to try this new venue for our family-friendly fundraiser,” said Elizabeth Reich, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona. “The Walk is the perfect event to meet and interact with our many wish kids who commit to having teams in support of future wish kids like them. It’s an incredible experience for everyone who attends.”
More than 1,500 people attended the walk last year, which also featured a special wish reveal for wish kid Hassen, 16, who wished for band equipment to continue his rock-and-roll dreams. Hassen was the 6,000th wish granted by the chapter.
Check-in for the walk begins at 7 a.m and the event begins at 8 a.m. The registration fee for the event also grants participants access to the zoo until 4 p.m. on the day of the event.
For more information or to register your team, you can visit www.arizona.wish.org/walk.