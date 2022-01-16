CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After the world lost legendary actress and icon Betty White weeks before her 100th birthday, many are keeping her memory and legacy alive through the "Betty White Challenge" that has circulated on social media. To honor White and raise money for a cause near and dear to her heart, the #BettyWhiteChallenge began, encouraging people to donate to animal shelters.

Two Chandler restaurants, Ginger Monkey Gastropub and BLD Chandler, are taking part in the challenge. They are partnering with a local nonprofit, East Side Elves, to raise money for shelter animals in Maricopa County. On Monday, 15% of all food sales at the two restaurants will be donated to East Side Elves, which provides supplies to shelter animals.

Julie Santistevan, the bar manager and assistant general manager at Ginger Monkey Gastropub, says the restaurant jumped at the opportunity to partner with the nonprofit to help shelter animals and to honor White.

"We want to help and do our best to bring people together in a celebration of life of a wonderful woman," said Santistevan. "The purpose is for the animals. To get the donations out there, be supportive. It's not necessarily anything out of it; it's out of our good person karma. We want to help where we can."

On Monday, guests can bring toys, blankets, and treats to the two restaurants as a donation and receive a free Betty White birthday cupcake. The restaurants will also have a Betty White TV takeover day, showing White's Golden Girls and Match Game episodes.

In addition to the two restaurants, the Arizona Humane Society is also raising money for animals in light of White's birthday. Animal lovers and Betty White fans are encouraged to donate to help Valley animal shelters.

"Betty White truly loved animals. She really worked to be able to help create a better environment for animals and really advocated for them," said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with the Arizona Humane Society. "We can't be able to make change without every single person working together, and Betty White was definitely a huge figurehead for that throughout her whole career."

Ginger Monkey Gastropub is located at 135 W. Ocotillo Road and BLD Chandler is located at 1920 W. Germann Road. To make a donation to the Arizona Humane Society, visit azhumane.org/bettywhite.