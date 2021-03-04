PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At Central United Methodist Church in Phoenix, the stage is being set for a theatrical comeback story.
"To kind of lose all of your employment and also lose what brings so much of that joy was really difficult," said Michelle Chin, an actor, and director with Phoenix Theater Company.
Around a year ago, Phoenix Theater Company had to shut its doors due to the pandemic -- the first time the theater had to close in its 100-year history.
"We all really didn't know what to do for such a long period of time because you didn't know when things would return to normal," Chin said.
But then, this past November, they opened up an outdoor stage in the courtyard of Central United Methodist Church. The buildings block noise, and it's conveniently situated next door to the theater.
"The first day that we got to be in rehearsal with other people creating art simultaneously in the same room was just...so frickin' exciting," Chin said, laughing. Though convincing audiences that it was safe to come back was hard: their first show only had 55 attendees.
"I think one of the biggest challenges is communicating to a population that we are providing a very safe experience for them," said Michael Barnard, Phoenix Theater Company's Producing Artistic Director. Audience members undergo a temperature check, are required to wear a mask and are seated in socially-distanced pairs.
"You have to be within your own bubble. And you don't interact with anybody," Barnard said.
And while Phoenix Theater Company initially had a tough time filling seats, the outdoor venue is quickly becoming a crowd-pleaser. Some of the performances of their next show, "Ring of Fire," are already sold out of their 250-seat limit.
"Now we are selling at a very strong pace," Barnard said.
And for the actors who take the stage, a chance to let the audience experience a different sort of story, at a time when our own has become a little dark.
"To bring that joy, and that excitement, and that escapism I think is wonderful," Chin said.