PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Laveen teenager is calling it a New Year's miracle after receiving a life-saving heart transplant after waiting just a month and a half on the transplant list.
Zain Ibrahim has a new lease on life at just thirteen years old. "Someone is giving me life,” said Ibrahim. That someone had to give him life through a new heart because Ibrahim was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. A disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick. It became so serious that it started affecting other organs. As a kid, the diagnosis robbed him of the joys of childhood sports.
"I would have chest pains, I would overheat easily,” said Ibrahim. But now those symptoms have seemingly gone away overnight after a January 2 transplant, it's a bittersweet feeling for Zain who's now relying on someone else's heart.
"I feel happy they gave me another chance at life, but I also feel really sad for the family of someone that sadly passed away,” said Ibrahim. It's a gift that keeps on giving, despite the challenges of the pandemic. At Donor Network of Arizona, a non-profit that broke records last year with 315 organ donors in Arizona. "And that contributed to 40,000 organ transplants across the country, also the most in a single year ever,” said spokesperson, Nico Santos. "We really relied heavily on the generosity we know Arizonans have and we're still healing and saving more lives." Lives like Ibrahims, who now has a message to share with the donor's family.
"If they do see this,” said Ibrahim. "I want to say thank you very much on this new lease on life *mom interjects* be an organ donor."
