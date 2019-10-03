CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The largest My Sister’s Attic location is set to open in Chandler off Loop 101 and Ray Road with a grand opening celebration in January.
The store will be 30 percent larger and over 15,000 square feet. The space will replace the existing My Sister’s Attic store at Fulton Promenade in south Chandler.
“We are thrilled to open what will be our biggest location yet of My Sister’s Attic,” said founder and CEO Ann Siner. “Not only are we super excited about the size of the store, but we think this will be a more convenient location for shoppers as it will be right off the freeway and just a few doors down from Whole Foods in this beautiful shopping center.”
Siner also founded My Sister's Closet, Well Suited, and My Sister's Charities Thrift Store under the Eco Chic umbrella. With $31 million in revenue, the company is now the tenth largest women owned-business in the Valley.