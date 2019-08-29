PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in north Phoenix is getting its largest expansion in years.
The water park announced plans today for a major expansion for the 2020 season.
The all-new Paradise Island will feature a 12,000-square-foot activity pool with a zero-depth entry for younger kids and floating lily pads.
The park will also add a water volleyball area and a water basketball court.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor also announced the start of 2020 season pass sales.
The special flash sale starts Aug. 29 and goes to Sept. 2. Guests will receive a Gold Season Pass with every pass purchased.
Gold Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix and admission to Six Flags Magic Mountain plus any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.
During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a membership receive three free months.
The membership program offers guests preferred parking, unlimited soft drinks and 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park.
For more on Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, go to sixflags.com/phoenix.