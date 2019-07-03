PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It may only be the Third of July, but don't tell that to Lake Pleasant!
They held their annual Third of July celebration this year and are expected to have even more people than last year.
[WATCH: Lake Pleasant kicks off July 4th early with big fireworks show]
They do their Third of July event, so they don't compete with the City of Peoria's fireworks show. They expect 15,000-18,000 people.
"We teach leadership, integrity, it's a drug-free program," said Art Levario with the North Valley Young Marines. "All based off Marine Corps ethics."
They stay behind after all the fireworks are set off, to serve.
"Our kids are going to go around and clean up all the garbage in this area," Levario said.
Deneen Ramirez with Pleasant Harbor said they hoped to break the 20,000 mark for those in attendance.
"The weather is beautiful this year. It's a lot cooler than last year's," Ramirez said.
She said they've been doing the Third of July since 1998. They have a fire marshal and plenty of firefighters on standby, watching for any sparks.
[RELATED: LIST: Fourth of July events, activities across Arizona]
"You've got the crowd, and everybody's standing up and cheering and holding hands and singing with the songs, it gets very emotional," Ramirez said.
"The word freedom says it all," Levario said. "We teach them to honor America and honor our men and women that serve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.