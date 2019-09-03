CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The sweet sounds of budding musicians fill the air at Kyrene De La Paloma Elementary.
Ava, a first-grader at Kyrene De La Paloma Elementary, shared how the school is helping her following her dreams and aspirations.
"Because we like playing music. Because when I grow up, I want to be a singer," said Ava. "And I get some time to practice."
[WATCH: School in Chandler creates musical park]
Gwyneth, another first-grader at the elementary school, revealed what she likes the most about her school.
"My favorite thing [is] when people play the music because it sounds really fun," she said.
Teachers at the arts integration academy noticed that students prefer to spend recess in the music room inside the school.
"We started to think, 'How can we get them outside socializing with other students doing something they love?'" said Michelle Bobb, a music teacher at the Kyrene De La Paloma Elementary School. "And so, we dreamed up Harmony Park."
That dream came with a hefty price tag.
"We had to raise about $30,000," said Bobb. "And we raised it in about a year."
Harmony Park has two xylophones, a percussion musical instrument with wooden bars that are hit with mallets.
"It makes some high sounds and some low sounds," said Gwyneth about the xylophone.
The park additionally includes a drum set and chimes.
"I like the loud noise that it makes," said Ava about the drum set.
The students aren't just learning to play the instruments. They are learning lessons about respect, sharing and kindness.
"They count one one thousand, two one thousand," said Ava. "And when they get to ten, they say, 'Great job! It's my turn.'"
Gwyneth suggests great music can happen when they work together.
"Because if people play nice, it just sounds really good and sounds really fun, and other people can play in this school," said Gwyneth.
For the teachers, it can be a double win.
"I not only see the kids... just the joy that comes into their eyes, but I see the adults who get to see one little dream become a reality," said Bobb.
But, they still have a lot more work to do for the dream to be complete.
"We have to raise more money and do more golf tournaments," said Gwyneth. "Because we didn't have shade yet. Because shade is very expensive."
The next project is to raise enough money to get a shade structure put up over Harmony Park so students can enjoy it year-round.