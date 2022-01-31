PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new housing development in north-central Phoenix has sustainability at the heart of its floorplans. The collection of homes are called "KARMA" and is expected to be move-in ready by spring.
Boyer Vertical says the homes located in the Madison Heights neighborhood will have three modern floorplans.
Boyer Vertical is owned by Jason Boyer, the architect developer behind artHAUS, a condo building in Midtown. Boyer, who has been nationally recognized, says his new focus is on building sustainable architecture.
“I’m focusing on what I want to do and what’s important,” said Boyer. “The impetus for artHAUS was to deliver architect-designed modern housing in a great neighborhood at an attainable price point. KARMA builds on this, with an increased emphasis on the way people are living today in a great neighborhood poised for growth and appreciation.”
The two-story homes include four bedrooms, either 2.5 or 3.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a private backyard. Each floorplan emphasizes a dedicated workspace, as a growing number of people are beginning to work remotely. Boyer says several design elements inside and outside the home make it easy to be productive.
“To me, sustainable design means doing what’s right for the environment. The project and the community,” said Boyer in a news release. “I want to add value to the neighborhood, and create homes that look good, function well, and are timeless. I want to contribute to the fabric of the neighborhood.”
Concept photos make it clear, these homes showcase natural lighting like few others. Developers say the homes are prewired for solar energy and can accommodate EV charging in every garage. Other environmentally-friendly features available include the ability to add roof-mounted solar, LED lighting, and smart home technology. Each residence is being built with recycled and "rapidly renewable" materials.
The homes are still expected to be available for move-in in Spring 2022 despite a postponed groundbreaking. The pricing for some of the homes is just over $1 million. For more information on sales, click here.
