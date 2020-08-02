'Judgy Roger,' latest Arizona cat to go viral

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local cat has perfected the art of the side eye, and he’s gone viral for it. It was just last May when Arizona icon Grumpy Cat died. He had been perhaps the most famous cat in our state. But now, there’s another cat who might be heir to the throne of feline royalty.

“We have Roger, or as we like to call him lately, 'Judgy Roger,' whose picture seems to be going a little bit viral,” Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society said.

His official adoption picture explains everything. His look of tired superiority makes you know that he’s already formed an opinion of you. AHS staff members say the picture definitely matched Roger’s "tude."

“Roger's face had this perfect little scowl,” behavioral specialist Valerie Stockton said. “He just looked so irritated."

“[He was] very sassy, was not sure of all of us, and he just wasn't here for it,” Nelson said of Roger when he first arrived. His hissing and swatting were some of the main problems, and he always seemed to hide in his box. But while he was getting widespread attention on Reddit, Judgy Roger was working with Stockton, and making improvements.

“Luckily, he loves other kittens, so as soon as I gave him a friend, he turned into a very sweet, playful, pretty normal kitten,” she said.

So, he’s not so bad after all. But don’t tell him that.

“If he realizes he's a star, then I don't know what we're going to have to put up with because he's already kind of dictating how everything works,” Nelson said.

“Anyone who adopts him, if they just have some patience,” Stockton said, as Roger cut off her sentence by clinging onto her neck.

You might be hoping to adopt the passive aggressive kitty, but Patty McNeel already beat you to it. She didn’t even know he was semi-famous.

“The way he cuddled. He cuddled up when she brought him in the room. And he purrs. Sounds like a little motorboat,” she said.

So before Judgy Roger put away his gavel and robes for good, he handed down one final verdict: Patty’s guilty of a good home.