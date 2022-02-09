SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — You know the famous steel structure of the 16th hole, but did you know several mobile kitchens prepare most of the food on-site? Mobile kitchens are set up at the major hole venues to feed the hundreds of thousands of fans who come out to watch the Phoenix Open. And according to the official tournament cater M Culinary Concepts, it takes an army of chefs and waiters to pull it off.

Michael Stavros, from M Culinary, has been doing it for over two decades. Stavros ticks off the numbers and says, "We have 210 chefs and culinarians, another 90 at our commissary, and another 800 front of house staff getting this food to these people."

And when we talk about the amount of food that it takes to feed people at this tournament, it is enormous. "Well, we're feeding them over six days so we are putting out that food. We are looking at 28,000 flat iron steaks, 37,000 salmon filets, 114,000 chicken wings and get this, 157,000 potstickers. And these kitchens are all mobile. They set up, everything is made out here on the course. We partner with the Thunderbirds and Pro-Em and we make sure the WM Phoenix Open has everything they need everywhere. We have kitchens at every major hole, 16, 17 18. At Bay Club-Greenskeeper, we got to make sure that food is fresh and getting out there as fast as possible," Stavros explains.

But with all of that food, what about all the leftovers? "This is a zero waste event," explains Stavros. "We are not just talking about recycling-none of the food goes to waste. You know, part of the zero waste, sustainability effort here is reusing food. We partnered years ago with an organization called Waste Not, a locally based nonprofit. They will actually come to our facility. They will come here on course and come to our commissary headquarters, pick up food that we were able to pull back, that had not been out to the public and gather it. We send it out to them and they distribute it to about 60 different charities and shelters all across the Valley, about 20,000 pounds of food by the end of the tournament that is rescued. That is going to feed about 30,000 Arizonans experiencing food insecurity. The fact that we can give back and still take care of everyone else at the same time, it doesn't get better than that."