PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People who've said they've met aliens or seen unidentified flying objects or those who just want to believe are in the Valley this week.
Organizers kicked off its five-day International UFO Congress Conference and Film Festival Wednesday at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Phoenix.
The annual event attracts hundreds of people from all over the world.
Twenty guest speakers, including Terry Lovelace, shared their extraterrestrial stories.
Lovelace, who traveled from Texas, is a former assistant attorney general for a U.S. territory, and author of the book "Incident at Devils Den."
The 64-year-old spoke Wednesday about being abducted and returned by aliens during a camping trip in his 20s in Arkansas.
"They were about 4-foot tall or less, and they walked with a distinctive gate," he said.
He also claimed the aliens implanted a device in his body which was revealed during an x-ray back in 2012.
Ken Day was another guest speaker. Day, a Navy veteran who traveled to Arizona from Oregon, said he was aboard the USS Princeton in 2004 when he saw something unusual on the ship's radar.
"We were unable to identify what they were, given no electronic signals," he said. "He was concerned whatever those objects were going to get in the way of our aircraft and there going to be a mid-air collision," he explained.
Convention-goers like teacher Julio Morales traveled all the way from North Carolina.
"I've always since I was a kid, been super excited about the whole UFO extraterrestrial phenomenon," he said.
He said Hurricane Dorian helped him get here.
"They issued a mandatory evacuation, so I just thought well I'm going to go this time. So I'm not going to lose school days, so I feel better about it."