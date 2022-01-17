PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Families packed Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. Festival. Performers took the stage and vendors sold food and clothing. People came together to have fun and celebrate the civil rights icon.

"We didn't have MLK Day for a long time. So, when we got it, you needed to be here to support it," MiAsia Pasha said. "If you don't support it, it's going to go away. We don't want this to go away. We need this."

Pasha owns a clothing store, and the Black business owner says this event grows each year.

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights King’s example, and his insistence on nonviolent protest, continues to influence many activists pushing for civil rights and social change.

"I'm so glad to see so many people out here today because this is a special day. I will be here until the day I die," said Pasha.

She wants to see people unite more. In a divided world, she says everyone needs to push for equality. It's nice to have a day off from work, but there is more work to do.

"The hate we have is going away. I want to see all that go away. It's coming, maybe not in my lifetime because I'm 70 years old, but it's coming," said Pasha.

Others at the festival said MLK pushed people to help their community. People also fed the homeless around Phoenix Monday morning.

If you want to learn more about MLK events in Arizona, click here.