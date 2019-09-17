PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Harkins Theatres is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the comedy classic ‘Friends’ with a chance for fans to relive the series.
When movie goers and ‘Friends’ fans walk into Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square, they will be walking straight into a replica of Central Perk set from the show.
Fans have a chance to take the whole set home, a $6,000 value.
To win, fans must take pictures with the set, post them to Instagram and tag Harkins Theatres in the photos.
The contest runs from Sept 17 to Oct. 2.
Fans will also be able to be a part of a three-day festival called “Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary.”
Guests will be able to watch different episodes with never-before-seen bloopers at select Harkins locations on Sept. 23, 28 and Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the festival are available on Harkins.com or participating Harkins box offices.