(DATE DOCTORS) -- Google’s search technology and algorithms are pretty sophisticated, but they have an ongoing challenge with scammers that are continually trying to game the system.
Q: I did a Google search for help with a software problem and got an 800 number for support that ended up being a scammer. How can I avoid scam websites in Google?
A: Once a scammers legitimate looking website gets indexed by Google’s search engine, it will appear in search results based on the keywords you type. Scammers know how to leverage this.
While Google has a process for reporting websites that you suspect contain malicious software or a fake phishing page, they don’t have any way for you to report a site that led you to call a scammer as they have no way to investigate or verify any claims of this nature.
Beware of tech-support ads
The problem, specifically when it came to tech support, got so bad that Google actually restricted third-party tech-support companies from advertising on its ad network last September.
They suggested that they would have a verification system developed to weed out the fake tech-support advertisers, but they have yet to do so.
[MORE: Data Doctors]
This means that legitimate third-party tech-support companies are a lot less likely to appear in the ads at the top of your search results for fear of having their accounts suspended.
Fake tech-support websites aren’t concerned about having their accounts suspended because they can simply use a different web address to create a new account. So, be very careful with any ads you see when searching for any type of tech support until Google creates a verification process.
Sign of a scam support website
A common trait of the scam tech-support websites is that they will prominently display an 800 number as soon as you land on their website.
If you’re looking for support from any of the large technology companies, they typically make it very difficult to find an 800 number because they don’t want you to call them as your first course of action. They want you to use their FAQs, email, chatbots or other methods that don’t require a human to be immediately available.
The scammers know that most people are frustrated and anxious to talk to someone to help them with their problem, which is why this trick is so effective.
Most tech companies have adopted a standard for redirecting users to their support section by simply adding /support to the end of their web address (Ex: Google.com/support), which is quicker and safer than using a Google search.
Sniffing out suspicious websites
There are several tools you can add to your browser that will try to alert you when others have reported suspicious, misleading or unethical activity on a website.
One of my favorites is a community-based reporting tool called Web of Trust. It uses a color system for rating websites that shows up in Google search results.
These ratings are from others who have used the tool to report one of the following:
Green = trusted site,
Yellow = suspicious site,
Red = potential risk,
and Gray = not enough ratings or unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.