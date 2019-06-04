MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seems like every couple of years there's a new trend or new way of living a minimal lifestyle.
This time it appears to be tiny houses living off the grid to help ease the burden of financial stress. It's called "van living."
[WATCH: Van living is helping a Mesa college student live debt free]
If you explore the hashtag #vanlife on social media, you’ll see all of the different ways people are living that van life.
"It will probably cost me around $100 maybe $200 a month," said Judith Bisson, who turned her van into a home.
A purchase made by Bisson last August is now a way to save money, and giving her the freedom to travel around the U.S.
"I’m converting my van into a little home," said Bisson.
She plans on taking her boyfriend along for the ride.
"He wanted to know what it was all about before he said yes to anything," said Bisson about her sweetie.
However, research needs to be done first.
"We are young. My mom always told me to travel," said Andrie Ayala, Bisson’s boyfriend. "So, I was down with the idea."
The couple stripped everything out of the van and put in the insulation and ceiling. Next, come the walls and tile floor.
"We are going to have a bed full size because ours [the van] can't handle a queen. A kitchen in there -- as well as having a little space for our dog," said Bisson when explaining the van layout. "And probably a little living room. And this chair will swivel so this area opens up more."
With a budget of a couple of thousand dollars, the cost is high. However, the money they will save later is worth it.
Ayala says since their van would be their home, they wouldn't spend as much as people would on an apartment or car down payment.
The process comes with challenges, and they are both ready for it to be over.
"Even today, sitting in the driver’s seat, I can visualize what it's gonna look like when it's done," said Bisson. "I can feel its vibes. I’m excited about where it’s going to take me."
if you would like to help Bisson out, just click on her GoFundMe account here.
Bisson has neither a full name nor a shower.
