How a Phoenix-area teen started a baking business for charity

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizonans have been at home a lot more than normal. While you may be binge watching your favorite show, one Valley teen has turned a hobby into a business for a good cause.
Ayden Shure, age 15, has been busy making some delicate cookies, also known as macarons. She's always love cooking and baking, and after she was diagnosed with Celiac disease, she found macrons were something she could eat and they are fun to make. Now, Shure has started a business called “Macarons That Matter."
There are 10 different flavors and a flavor of the month, which is currently cookie dough. Schure says 80% of the proceeds go to the charity of your choice. She has a list on the website, which includes the Celiac Disease Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Schure says she’s very passionate about activism and believes in standing up for what she believes in.
“For me, during quarantine, I just kept baking,” Schure said. “And I expanded my knowledge of baking. And that ended up with this business. So if they [others] put their minds to something, they can do it.”
Here is a link to the website. Schure is doing all of the baking, and she’s a student, so keep in mind orders might take a week or two depending on what it is. The goal though, her family says, is to help others.