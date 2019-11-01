Þykkvibær, SOUTHERN ICELAND (3TV/CBS 5) – You won’t believe what Arizona’s Family found while scouring the internet. It’s a bit of a history lesson in the form of a livestream featuring a 10-year-old McDonald’s burger and, of course, french fries. The video is coming from a hostel in southern Iceland called Snotra House. The names of the town is Þykkvibær. Good luck pronouncing it.
So, yes, they have a livestream of a burger and fries purchased in 2009. Why is this a history lesson? According to the Snotra House website, the last McDonald’s in Iceland closed on Oct. 31, 2009. When that happened, a man named Hjörtur Smárason bought the last McDonald’s hamburger in the country. And he kept it. In a plastic bag. For three years.
In 2012, Smárason gave the burger and fries to the National Museum of Iceland. They hung onto them for a bit until a Danish specialist decided that a hamburger could not be preserved.
Rather than throwing them away, Smárason gave them to his friends. They run Snotra House, which describes itself as "a [cozy] house in the middle of nowhere." They put the burger and fries, which some say still look good enough to eat, on display in a glass case their guesthouse lounge. And there’s a livestream to prove it.
With the 10th anniversary of McDonald's closing, the little burger and fries seem to be gaining lots of attention. The owners of the hostel told the BBC that people come from around the world to see the hamburger and fries. Naturally, guests are encouraged to take a #lastburgerselfie. The hostel also said the livestream gets up 400,000 hits a day. You can bet the Snotra House owners are "lovin' it!"
Now you're going to check it out, aren't you? You know you want to.