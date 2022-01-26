PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Business is booming in Arizona's construction industry, but there's a problem. There are not enough skilled workers to meet the demand.
Rhonda Lanue is co-owner of Lyons Roofing and past president of the Arizona Roofing Contractors' Association. She said they could do twice the business they're doing now if only they had more employees.
"We can't get enough people to apply," said Lanue. "We're upping our prices, we're paying more, we provide benefits galore, and we just can't get the people to come in and want to get involved in the trades."
Other contractors are dealing with the same thing, which has led to jobs taking longer to complete and customers being forced to wait weeks, even months, to get on the schedule. That's where Home Depot comes in, and the company just launched a new online, virtual training program in Arizona this week.
It's called "Path to Pro Skills." The free, 10-hour training session was created to help spark interest in skilled labor jobs. Anyone looking to change careers or start a new one can get basic instruction in plumbing, electrical work, masonry, and the list goes on. Jenna Arca is the director of workforce development at Home Depot.
"It's going to teach them about what a career in construction looks like, what the basics of remodeling construction is," said Arca. "We're going to give them classes in job safety, as well as instruction to hand tools, power tools, the basic tools you see on a job site."
The classes are offered daily and can be broken down into different segments to fit anyone's lifestyle. One of the biggest perks of the program is that once you finish, you will be connected to a workforce marketplace with companies in need of skilled workers. Individuals can see what jobs are available and what additional training is needed to start a new career. Lanue is hopeful the Home Depot training program will lead to more qualified applicants.
"It certainly can't hurt," said Lanue. "We certainly have to have something."
For more information, click here.