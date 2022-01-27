Holocaust survivors are part of Arizona's genetic makeup

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona has become known as a transplant state where people come from all over to relocate. With that comes different experiences, including culture, food, backgrounds, and so forth. That includes a resource that is slowly disappearing – Holocaust survivors.

Arizona is the home to roughly 80 survivors, with about 55 survivors in the Phoenix area who came to the United States after the war. Recently, Arizona lost two local survivors. Some ended up in the Phoenix area and around the state, where they raised families and made a living. Many of which brought their experiences with them.

Most of them include dark stories of losing friends and family who were either murdered, perished, or died from disease, saw some of the cruelest unimaginable things, and the strength that guided them to push through challenging things. Many of them have decided to pass on their stories to the younger generations in classrooms, museums, and the Phoenix Holocaust Association.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27 marks the 77th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, also known as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, where six million Jewish women, men, and children were killed during the Holocaust by the Nazis. They died in gas chambers, being shot, of starvation and disease.

"From another perspective, the Arizona State University football stadium seats a sellout crowd of 72,000 people on a game night. Fill that stadium 83 times, and you have about six million people. That is the number of people murdered by the Nazis between 1939 and 1945," Oskar Knoblauch says in his book.

Holocaust Remembrance Day has become a day to remember six million Jewish people and other victims of the Holocaust and to have tough conversations. It is also about sharing survivors' stories, whether still living or from those who have passed away, along with talking about history – how the world got to that place and how we can make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

"It is my sincere hope that nobody anywhere in the world should have to go through what so many millions of innocent people and I had to go through during the World War II Holocaust."

Phoenix Holocaust Association

The Phoenix Holocaust Association (PHA) has worked for years to connect Holocaust survivors in the area to other survivors and with students and other people wanting to hear them tell their stories. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the survivors, who are older, had to remain isolated due to the virus, but it became a way for PHA to go the extra step to being there for them by delivering meals. It has become a way for PHA to check in on the survivors but also to help them get some food and human connection.

The impact of their stories

For many people, no matter their situation, whether it's abuse, neglect, a car crash, a medical journey, COVID-19, or anything else, feel a need to share their story. They believe that no matter what, they hope in some way their story reaches someone who is going through the same thing or something similar, even if it's just one person. It's also about finding a way to stop something in its tracks and instill some form of change. It's one of the biggest reasons many Holocaust survivors have come forward to share their stories filled with horror, hatred, and loss.

It has taken years for many survivors to speak their truth and tell their stories because everything they went through was some of the most unimaginable things one could experience. They saw the power of hate firsthand, lost family members, and felt a pain that no one could explain. Most people have either read Anne Frank's diary, Elie Wiesel's Night, or some of the other hundreds of books about the Holocaust. The stories that people wrote during and after the war. The crazy thing is, no two stories are the same. Every survivor has a different story to tell, and it's important even decades later, as survivors are passing away, that people realize that history can repeat itself. The more we know about it, the more we can do to prevent it.

PHA has been working for years to preserve the stories of local survivors to share with classrooms and interested people who can hear firsthand what they went through during the Holocaust, all before it is too late. One of the projects they have done is called Resilience: Reflections of AZ Holocaust Survivors, which can be found here.

PHA and Arizona Jewish Historical Society, Building Jewish Education, and Arizona State University are hosting a conference on the Holocaust on February 28 from 4:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hayden Library in Tempe and online to help educators gain resources to support their classrooms. More information can be found here. If you are an educator, you can register here.

It takes time but needs to be talked about

Rise Stillman is a survivor of Auschwitz and Bergen-Belson concentration camps. Her story started in Czechoslovakia, where she grew up with her family, including four siblings in a lower, middle-class household. During the war, Czechoslovakia was taken over by Hungary. During the war, it didn’t get too bad until their Hungarian government collaborated with the Germans starting in 1940-1942. They were then cut off from the world – no radio or ways to hear about what was going outside their home or around the world. When 1943 rolled around, things got increasingly worse. There was no food, and if there was any, it was rationed off to the German soldiers.

As Stillman got older, about 13-years-old, she moved into her cousin’s home to assist one of them who was healing from a hip injury. After some time, Stillman, and her cousins, were taken by SS officers to a ghetto which became a small, enclosed city for the Jews. After two weeks, they were ordered to march to a railroad station by the Nazis. They were gathered onto a stuffed cattle car with no light, food, and amenities for three days. The cattle car eventually stopped at Auschwitz.

Stillman was separated from most of her family except from her cousin Emma. Both of them were given a shower, had their heads shaved, were tattooed, and given a striped dress. Stillman noticed a strong smell coming from the chimney, which she learned was above the gas chambers. One woman told Stillman, “that’s where they are burning your family.”

Each day, they would line up outside their assigned barrack for food, usually a bowl of broth and a small piece of bread. One of the days, Stillman and Emma encountered Josef Mengele, also known as the Angel of Death. Mengele was a SS officer and doctor at Auschwitz who performed horrible experiments on prisoners and selected some to be killed in the gas chambers.

Stillman spent her time at Auschwitz digging ditches nonstop. Conditions and abuse continued to escalate. She was later moved to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Bergen-Belsen was the concentration camp where Anne Frank died from typhus. While there, Stillman worked in some potato fields, then was transferred to clean a local town up after it had been bombed. They were housed in horse stables with no blankets during the coldest time of year.

They were moved again via cattle car for three days. They were ordered out to line up in a field for hours. Eventually, they got back into the cattle car, marched at the station, and suddenly the SS guards were gone. New guards brought them to a new place that Stillman described as “fit for humans.” She got the guts to eventually ask the guard where they were going, and they replied, “wherever you want to. The war is over.” It took her some time to process that the Holocaust and World II had finally ended.

Stillman said the hope that someday things would change kept her going and helped her push through. She lost a lot of family during the Holocaust, including her cousin, Emma, who she arrived with at Auschwitz and never knew what happened to her.

Today, Stillman has decided after decades of silence to share her story because she is upset that so many people to this day have denied it ever happening but believes that they don’t really think it didn’t happen. It’s a time in history that is unfathomable, scary, and today it’s hard to relate to that horrendous feeling, but Stillman believes it’s important to try to change someone’s views, even if only one person.

“The architect of change”

Oskar is 95 years old and is ready to share his story with anyone who wants to listen. He, at his age, is very interested in being part of a conversation while inspiring others. In Oskar Knoblauch's book, A Boy's Story A Man's Memory, he told his story from before the war until years after and what drove him to want to keep his story relevant to this very day and he keeps on going and wants to reach as many young people as he can.

"They are the builders of this country, not just this country but the world," said Knoblauch when describing why he chose to speak with students over the last 15 years. "I tell them it is you; you can change the world to be a better place, but it isn't going to happen by itself. We have to talk about the past in order to shape the future."

Oskar was asked what one of his favorite songs was. He smiled and told them, Somewhere Over The Rainbow. As he began to think about it and even sing part of it, tears filled his eyes because it had a deeper meaning than the Wizard of Oz - it reminded him of his mother.

Within the last year, students who migrated to virtual learning cut out the in-person connection of having a conversation when it was crucial. It took that same element away from the survivors, who were prepared to share their hardest days with students so they could learn, pass that on, and be able to contribute to a different world. It was the first time survivors had to focus on learning technology well enough to adapt to things like Zoom to continue sharing their stories. Yet, it still wasn't the same.

"I feel completely left out now for the past year because obviously I am cooped up here, but I do Zoom into classrooms almost every day," says Knoblauch.

Over the years, Knoblauch has received tons of letters from people who've met him and heard him share his story, including one student who was already able to enact change.

"After listening to you, Mr. Knoblauch, I came home and told my parents, and my father was very upset. He said to me that you are nothing but a liar, that you are telling stories which are not true. I have seen you, and I've seen the way you looked and the way you spoke, and it came from your heart, and I know you told the truth." He didn't hear from them again until six months later.

"Dear sir, it might interest you to know that I now can sit down with my dad and talk about everything you said, and he's very receptive. He's changed his mind," showing that people can change their minds, and it takes time.

Oskar was born in Germany and lived there until 1936 when his family was forced to leave since his parents were Polish citizens. They moved to Krakow, Poland but soon after they got there, Germany occupied Poland, and new laws were imposed against the Jewish population. In 1941, they were relocated to a one-bedroom apartment in a ghetto. Two years later, in 1943, the family was separated. His mother went to a slave labor camp while he went with others to work at Pomorska. While there, Knoblauch's father was murdered. Knoblauch was able to escape in 1945 and was later liberated by Soviet soldiers. They relocated to Canada before moving to the United States, where he became a citizen and lived in Arizona.

One of the movements Knoblauch has created and been an active part of is about being an upstander. An upstander is someone who goes against the norm or what everyone else is doing to help when all odds are against them without thinking twice. He dedicates the movement to three Nazis who helped him multiple times during the war.

"My life was spared multiple times during the war by upstanders who secretively gave me food for my family, had me flee areas where later prisoners would be taken to death camps as well as help me and my family hide from the Nazi soldiers days before our liberation," Knoblauch said on his website. "The most surprising upstanders during the war were three Nazi Gestapo officers, one of which pulled me out of a line-up that was headed to a death camp. My biggest advice to all youth is you give respect to get it back."

The upstander movement has made Knoblauch a big advocate against bullying and encourages students to see what bullying can do to someone – breaks you down, tears you apart, and destroys you – but instead, you can turn things around, make that person feel accepted and stop it in its track before it is too late.

If you are interested in reading further details from Knoblauch’s book, you can find it here.