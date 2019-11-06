TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tis' the season to enjoy holiday lights and movies!
Valley real estate entrepreneur, Michael Pollack, will flip the switch to light more than 500,000 holiday lights at Pollack Tempe Cinemas on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
There were also be free holiday movies playing such as "Elf", "Polar Express", "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will be played at the theater. Movies will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Seating is limited and will be offered on a first come-first serve basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.
"This is absolutely my favorite time of year" said Pollack. "We are so excited for everyone to come out and enjoy the incredible holiday light display and the free holiday movies at Pollack Tempe Cinemas. This is always a festive time to kick off the holidays and get everyone into the holiday spirit."
Pollack Tempe Cinemas is located at McClintock Drive and Elliot Road.
Pollack will also have a Motown inspired float at two of the Valley's largest light parades, Tempe Parade of Lights on Nov. 29 and APS Light Parade on Dec. 7. Both parades start at 7:00 p.m.