SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A girl in the northwest Valley hopes to win big for the drawing she created for a Google contest.
Ella Kinnersley, who goes to Valley Vista High School in Surprise, won the Arizona Doodle for Google Competition and is in the running to be a national finalist.
Her doodle is called "Sloths are Neato," which makes the word "Google" out of sloths that are sleeping in a tree.
"Sloths are, like, the best," said Ella.
It was inspired by the competition's theme "When I grow up, I hope..."
The ninth-grader said she hopes to open her own sloth sanctuary.
"I found out that some species of sloths are endangered," she said. "I hope sloths will be safe."
Ella said it took her three to four hours to draw the doodle.
She is one of the contestants who won their 53 state or territory competitions.
"I just didn't think I would win and it's really cool," said Ella.
Now she needs the help of Arizonans and America to become a national finalist. Her drawing is competing against 11 other doodles in the eighth to ninth-grade category.
To vote, head to the Doodle for Google website.
Voting ends on Friday night at 9 p.m. Arizona time.
