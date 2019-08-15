GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- East Valley moviegoers, new seats and a lobby bar are coming to a theatre near you.
Harkins Theatres announced on Thursday morning they will remodel Harkins Santan Village.
Construction will begin in Sept. 2019 and will remain open throughout the process.
New amenities will include:
Ultimate Loungers (plush leather, electronic recliners) in all auditoriums, state-of-the-art laser projection, reserved seating, in-lobby bar featuring wine and beer, including local craft favorites, updated and upgraded lobby finishes and décor and a new CINÉ1® premium large format auditorium.
Harkins Theatres has already remodeled several of their properties this year as apart of a $150 million remodel initiative.
(2) comments
I had not been to a movie for years and my son kind of insisted on that I go with him and his family. Those "recliner" chairs are so uncomfortable that is a good reason to never go back, let alone the lousy movies these days. By the time the movie was over I could not make that recliner get to a position that was comfortable and my back was finally in so much pain I made the excuse to go to the restroom to get out of it..
150 million. Thats a lot of movie tickets ! When do they expect to see a profit ? [censored]
