PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Select Harkins Theatres are bringing back western classics to the big screen this September.
On Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, Harkins will show a wild west movie at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for $5.
The series started with 1992’s “Unforgiven” starring Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris. Followed by, 1956’s “The Searchers” starring John Wayne.
The two movies that remain are 2010 Coen brothers remake of “True Grit” on Sept. 18 and 1976’s “The Outlaw Josey Wales” on Sept. 25.
Seven Arizona locations are showing these films: Arrowhead Fountains 18, Camelview at Fashion Square, Chandler Fashion 20, Estrella Falls 16, Scottsdale 101 14, Superstition Springs 25, and Tempe Marketplace 16.