PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is already that time of year. Harkins Theaters’ 2020 loyalty cups have arrived.
Harkins moviegoers can purchase the cup for $6.75 and receive $2 soft drink refills through the end of 2020. The 2020 cup design features “smart phone” app icons with photos of upcoming movies.
The cups are now available for purchase at all Harkins Theatres locations and online at harkins.com/store.
If you are not interested in the loyalty cup, Harkins still offers Popcorn Perks for $30. Guests who purchase Popcorn Perks will receive a medium popcorn every time they go to the movies. The deal is valid for up to 12 months or 36 popcorns, whichever comes first.