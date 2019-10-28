MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning Arizonans that their pumpkin Halloween decorations can attract an unwanted visitor: the javelina.
"A lot of people don't realize how much of an attraction a pumpkin is to a javelina," said Amy Burnett, a spokeswoman with Arizona Game and Fish.
[WATCH: How to keep javelinas away from Halloween pumpkins]
Javelinas have poor eyesight, but they have good noses and can sniff out a pumpkin from far away. This can create dangerous situations where Javelinas wander into neighborhoods, biting when startled.
"We've actually had two situations where people have been hospitalized -- attacked by javelinas," Burnett said.
While leaving a pumpkin out isn't illegal, knowingly feeding a Javelina is. You can be fined if you're caught repeatedly feeding Javelinas, though Burnett says she's not aware of anyone being cited.
"We're just saying be aware that this Halloween decoration can actually draw in unwanted wildlife," Burnett said.
Game and Fish says proper pumpkin placement is key. They advise placing your gourd up high, somewhere the javelinas can't get to, or you can bring the pumpkin inside.
And when Halloween is over, you can actually use your pumpkin to help wildlife.
"If you don't want to dispose of it, you can actually recycle it by bringing it to a place like Liberty Wildlife," Burnett said.