SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open has long stood out for its crazy atmosphere. That atmosphere has changed over the years, and four friends from Minnesota know that better than pretty much anyone.

"My first time here was in January of 1999," Dave Leonard said. "And I haven't missed a Saturday here since then."

24 straight years. Okay, technically, that's not true: Dave Leonard missed last year's event due to the pandemic. But other than that, every Saturday at the Open, you can find Dave, his brother Mike, Chad Johnson, and Nick Karls posted up at the 16th hole, ready to get loud.

"We see each other all once a year at this hole," Dave said. "Never miss it for anything."

Three out of the four men now live in Arizona (Mike Leonard still lives in Minnesota). But if you couldn't tell from the Vikings jerseys, this shared journey started from a love, or maybe shared pain, for all things Minnesota.

"It's a great time to get out of negative 10 degrees," Mike Leonard said. "And to be honest, I think people see that purple on TV, and they say I'm going to come down there."

Mike started coming a year after older brother Dave. And from the beginning, he's made sure the rest of the guys know a little more about each golfer in the field, thanks to his Leonard's List.

"I thought it would be kind of cool to research information," Mike said. "Colleges, high schools, pets' names, girlfriends' names of all the guys and not just the big names."

There have been plenty of new names over the years and not just golfers. But as these four friends have started families, they've remained committed to not making sure these Saturdays at the 16th hole keep happening for even more people.

"Some of the regulars that I call my Phoenix Open friends are a lot of these guys in the Vikings jerseys," Mike Leonard said. "We're friends here, but I don't know half of their names, and I don't know half of their numbers. They just show up in Vikings Jerseys."

The big question: Is the 16th hole experience more fun than watching Vikings games? "A lot less heartbreaking," Dave laughed. "This place never disappoints you. And the Vikings always do."