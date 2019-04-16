(3TV/CBS 5) -- The 85,000-square-foot indoor water park, the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is set to open October 17, 2019.
The water park will feature 13 different slides, an 1,000 gallon tipping bucket, an outdoor pool with a separate adults-only area and more.
The Lodge is located on 18 acres of land next to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
The water park will include:
Talking Stick Treehouse: Multi-level water play structure featuring suspension bridges, slides, spray stations and a 1,000 gallon tipping bucket that pours out every three-to-four minutes
Wolf Tail: Guests step into a launch pod and wait for the floor to drop out from underneath, hurling them into a nearly vertical, 20-foot free fall, followed immediately by a 360-degree, high-speed loop.
Howlin’ Tornado: A family raft-ride that sends guests down a steep 15-foot drop and into a massive funnel. The raft twists and swirls as it careens up one side of giant funnel to the next.
Alberta Falls: This one or two-person tube slide features drops, chutes and serpentine 180-degree and 360-degree banked curves.
River Canyon Run: A family raft ride that sends up to four riders on a white-water adventure down one of the park’s longest slides.
Slap Tail Pond: Gigantic wave pool with waves reaching up to three feet in height. The active surf rolls through every five minutes.
Crooked Creek: Guests can relax and float on tubes down this winding lazy river located in the middle of the park.
Chinook Cove: Activity pool featuring basketball hoops, floating obstacles and more
Big Foot Pass: Water obstacle challenge where kids and adults alike balance on floating logs and lily pads while traversing the pool. Cargo netting hangs down to help guests cross from one side to the other.
Whooping Hollow: A special section of the waterpark designed exclusively for toddlers and younger guests. This play pool is filled with perfectly sized water slides featuring gentle slopes and tiny turns.
More information on the resort can be found at greatwolf.com
