(3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite the delays, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is going to officially open on Friday, Sept. 27.
It is the first indoor waterpark resort in Arizona.
[PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at The Great Wolf Lodge]
Last month, the lodge was supposed to open earlier-than expected on Sept. 18.
[ORIGINAL STORY: The Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is now schedule to open in September]
The date was pushed back from the 18th to the 27th because there was allegedly a lack of available electricians.
[READ: A sneak peak of The Great Wolf Lodge]
When the 85,000 square foot waterpark opens this Friday, people can ride slides and indulge in other hotel accommodations.
The Great Wolf Lodge is on Pima Road in Scottsdale in the Talking Stick Entertainment District.
The rates to stay at Great Wolf Lodge start at about $199.99 per night, which includes passes to the waterpark.
For more information, visit greatwolf.com.