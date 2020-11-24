NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is offering a unique and private experience at the property near Scottsdale.

The “Own the Park” package includes exclusive water park access for two and a half hours after the park closes to the general public. Those who purchase this package will get access to all slides, pools, rivers, and water play features on the property.

Sneak peak at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona We're getting a sneak peek at a new hot spot in Scottsdale.

Included in this package are overnight accommodations where you can book up to 10 family suites. Each suite sleeps up to five guests with two double beds and a pullout couch. The suite includes a fridge stocked with snacks, bottled water and beverages. The next morning you can enjoy a private breakfast.

This deal is a big splurge. Packages start at $10,000 and only family and friends of the package buyer are invited to join.

Click here for more information about this one-of-a-kind experience.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is located near the Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.