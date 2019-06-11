SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will open earlier than anticipated.
The resort announced on Tuesday morning they will now open Sept. 27, 2019. This is sooner than the original opening date of Oct. 17.
When it opens, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be 85,000 square feet. The indoor waterpark will be heated to 84 degrees every day and will feature slides, raft rides, activity pools and hotel accommodations.
The Great Wolf Lodge is located near Scottsdale on 18 acres of land next to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and within the Talking Stick Entertainment District.
Standard rates will start at $199.99 per night and an overnight stay at the resort includes two days of play in the indoor water park.
Guests can get up to 30 percent off standard rates for stays through Dec. 20, 2019 by reserving their suite before July 1, 2019. Suites can be booked by visiting greatwolf.com or by calling 1-888-960-9653 and using the promo code "GRAND."
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is located at 7333 N. Pima Road and more information about the resort can be found at greatwolf.com.
This is the first Great Wolf Lodge resort in Arizona.
