PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey spent some time with a 101-year-old World War II veteran Thursday, who's right now in the middle of a tour of all 50 states.
Sidney Walton, one of America's oldest WWII vets, is on a nationwide "No Regrets Tour." During the tour, he is visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors to raise awareness about the sacrifices made by WWII veterans to save America, and to give everyone a chance to meet one before they're all gone.
Walton says he regretted missing a chance to meet several of the last Civil War veterans, so to make up for that lifelong regret, he and his son Paul embarked on this one-of-a-kind tour.
Due to the coronavirus and practicing social distancing, Thursday's meet and greet between Walton and Gov. Ducey was held in the roundabout outside the governor's executive offices.
As a survivor of the China-Burma-India theater of war, Sidney is a living testimony to the brave men and women who fought for our freedoms today. Born Feb. 11, 1919, in New York City, he joined the Army in March 1941 - nine months before Pearl Harbor - and served for the entire war, returning to NYC in 1946.
Sidney's continued patriotism for America is the driving force behind this special mission. As he declares at nearly every stop, "I love this country!"
"My father represents a vanishing breed that unites both Democrats and Republicans alike," says his son, Paul. "Everyone thanks him for his service in helping to save this beautiful country. He is being treated like a national treasure on this tour."
After the war, Sidney married Rena Bell in Boston, had three children (Paul, Judy and Ellie), then took a position with the federal government in San Diego in 1960, where he and Rena raised their kids. Since Rena's death from cancer in 1982, Sidney has remained a widower. When he turned 99, he reminded his son of his lifetime regret of not meeting Civil War veterans, which set in motion this national No Regrets Tour.
So far, these 28 governors have greeted Sidney and welcomed him to their states:
- 1. Gov. Gina Raimondo, RI - 4/24/18
- 2. Gov. Charlie Baker, MA - 4/30/18
- 3. Gov. Paul LePage, ME - 5/4/18
- 4. Gov. Dannel Malloy, CT - 5/10/18
- 5. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NY - 5/18/18
- 6. Gov. Phil Murphy, NJ - 5/24/18
- 7. Gov. Eric Holcomb, IN - 5/28/18
- 8. Gov. Pete Ricketts, NE - 6/11/18
- 9. Gov. Bill Haslam, TN - 6/19/18
- 10. Gov. Matt Bevin, KY - 6/26/18
- 11. Gov. Bruce Rauner, IL - 7/3/18
- 12. Gov. Rick Scott, FL - 7/11/18
- 13. Gov. Bill Walker, AK - 9/25/18
- 14. Gov. David Ige, HI - 10/5/18
- 15. Gov. Jay Inslee, WA - 10/17/18
- 16. Gov. Kate Brown, OR - 10/22/18
- 17. Gov. John Edwards, LA - 12/11/18
- 18. Gov. Phil Bryant, MS - 12/17/18
- 19. Gov. Greg Abbott, TX - 12/18/18
- 20. Gov. Henry McMaster, SC - 4/26/19
- 21. Gov. Mike Parson, MO - 5/2/19
- 22. Gov. Roy Cooper, NC - 6/24/19
- 23. Gov. Gavin Newsom, CA - 7/29/19
- 24. Gov. Phil Scott, VT - 11/5/19
- 25. Gov. Chris Sununu, NH - 11/7/19
- 26. Gov. Larry Hogan, MD - 11/15/19
- 27. Gov. Sisolak, NV - 3/9/20
- 28. Gov. Doug Ducey, AZ - 3/26/20
You can learn more about Sidney Walton's "No Regrets Tour" on his website. There's also a section on the website where you can contribute to his mission to complete the tour.